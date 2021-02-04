Jeff Nemon Joins Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions As SVP Development

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Seitzman, who recently signed a first-look TV deal with Blumhouse, has brought in Jeff Nemon as SVP development at his Maniac Productions.

Nemon most recently was SVP of drama development at Gail Berman and Fox Entertainment’s SideCar Content Accelerator, which was dissolved last year. While there, Nemon helped develop Sarah Watson’s The Untitled Goonies Reenactment pilot which is now in production, and Melissa Hilfer’s Untitled Country Music Drama, which opened a writers room for straight-to-series consideration. Prior to that, he was VP of TV development at Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment, where he worked closely with The Walking Dead franchise and other shows. Prior to Valhalla, he worked at CBS Studios and in the TV literary department of The Collective management company.

“Jeff has incredible taste, a great eye for talent, and a stellar reputation among writers, agents, and executives. I’m thrilled to have him as part of the team,” said Michael Seitzman.

Maniac Productions is currently developing both a scripted and unscripted series based on the Detroit Youth Choir, a finalist during Season 14 of America’s Got Talent. Additionally, the company recently announced they were developing a feature film based on Congresswoman Katie Hill’s book, She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality. Elisabeth Moss is attached to portray the groundbreaking politician and produce the film via her Love & Squalor Pictures. All three projects are in collaboration with Blumhouse.