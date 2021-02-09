Jean-Claude Carrière Dies: French Screenwriter Known For ‘That Obscure Object of Desire,’ ‘Belle De Jour’ Was 89

French screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière, who has penned the scripts for films including The Unbearable Lightness of Being and That Obscure Object of Desire, has died. His daughter Kiara Carrière told AFP that the screenwriter died on Monday of natural causes at his Paris home. He was 89.

Throughout his decades-long career as a writer, actor and director, Carriere received a number of awards and recognitions for his work. Carrière shared his first Academy Award with Pierre Etaix, winning best short subject for Heureux anniversaire. In 1969, The Nail Clippers (La pince à ongles) took home the Cannes grand jury prize for best short film. In addition to BAFTA and César wins throughout the years, Carrière received an Honorary Oscar of his body of work as a screenwriter in 2014.

Born in 1931, Carrière was born in a small village in the south of France and trained as a historian. After publishing his first novel Lizard in 1957, he met Jacques Tati and Pierre Etaix, with whom he would collaborate for a number of projects.

Among his frequent collaborators was Oscar-nominated Mexican-Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel. After meeting each other in 1963, Carriere and Bunuel developed an artistic relationship that proved fruitful and resulted in two Oscar nominations for The Obscure Object of Desire and The Secret Charm of the Bourgeoisie. Among the more popular projects Buñuel-Carriere titles was Catherine Deneuve-starrer Belle De Jour, which follows a young housewife who passes her time at home as a prostitute.

Carriere’s additional credits include The Mahabhrata, Valmont, Cyrano de Bergerac, Golden Boy and At Eternity’s Gate. His final writing credit was for Philippe Garrel’s drama The Salt of Tears.

The prolific and far-reaching screenwriter also wrote novels and plays. In 1968 he created The Notes and continued his work as a playwright, working with Jean-Louis Barrault and Isabella Rossellini. His novels include The Force of Buddhism, Invisible, Interviews on the End of Time and Do Not Expect to Get Rid of Books.