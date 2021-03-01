Jason Sudeikis Wins First Golden Globe For ‘Ted Lasso’, And The First For Apple TV+

Tonight, Jason Sudeikis won his first Golden Globe, for his starring turn in Ted Lasso. His win was also the first for the distributor behind the sports comedy, Apple TV+.

Seemingly stunned by the recognition, Sudeikis was lost for words for a good moment before launching into an anecdote with regard to his home life. “I read this book to my son Otis called The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy, and he has these three questions like…who is the most important one? And that question, who’s the most important one, is the person you’re with,” he explained. “So, I kind of reject the premise of Best Actor. Because in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with.

“I want to give a shout-out to everyone I get to act with on this show because they’re incredible. Do they make me the best? No,” he added. “But I know for a fact that they make me better.”

Then, after his fellow nominee Don Cheadle gave him the universal sign for “Wrap it up,” he did just that.

Prior to tonight, Sudeikis had already been feted quite a bit for Ted Lasso. A co-creator and executive producer on the series, as well as its star, his most notable noms have come from the Broadcast Film Critics Association, as well as the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America.

Tonight, in the Globes’ category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, he bested fellow first-time nominees Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Nicholas Hoult (The Great), as well as past winners Cheadle (Black Monday) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

In Ted Lasso, which he created with Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, Sudeikis stars as a warmhearted U.S. football coach of the same name, who heads to the U.K. to manage a London football team. Given his limited understanding and experience of the latter sport, comedy naturally ensues.

Debuting last August, the series was renewed for a second season days after its premiere, with a Season 3 pickup also following in November. Tonight, it was also nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, losing out to Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek.

Since its debut in November of 2019, Apple TV+ has established itself as an awards player on the rise. Its original films and TV series have picked up 253 nominations to date, along with 71 awards. To date, the streaming service is the first to have secured nominations for both film and television within the first year and a half of launch.