Jane Fonda Joins Apple & Skydance Animation’s ‘Luck’ In A Lead Role

Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda will play The Dragon in Apple and Skydance Animation’s upcoming Luck. The news comes a day after the two companies announced a multi-year film and TV agreement.

Luck follows the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and back luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. I hear Fonda’s is not the role Emma Thompson exited as the entire production of Luck has been re-conceived.

Dragon is the exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The character is billed as being elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever.

Peggy Holmes directs Luck off Kiel Murray’s screenplay. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

Fonda has won two Best Actress Oscars, for 1971’s Klute and 1978’s Coming Home. She also has seven Golden Globes, two BAFTA Awards, an Emmy and two Tony nominations. She will be honored later this month with 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes and was the 2014 recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award.

Fonda stars in Skydance hit comedy series Grace and Frankie, which is set to become Netflix’s longest-running series with the premiere of the show’s seventh season.

She is repped by CAA and Untitled.