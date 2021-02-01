Jamie Tarses Remembered: Stars Of ‘Happy Endings’, ‘3rd Rock’ & More Honor TV’s “Driving Force”

Refresh for updates… Pioneering TV executive Jamie Tarses is being remembered in Hollywood today as a “fun, funny, brutally honest” and a “driving force” in some of the most beloved television series of a generation.

“She changed my life,” tweeted Kristen Johnston, star of NBC’s 3rd Rock from the Sun who said Tarses was a “huger early network supporter” of the 1996-2001 sitcom, adding that the exec “became 1 of my dearest friends. A trailblazer for women in the TV industry & an all-around beautiful, fun, brilliant person.

Chances are, she was the driving force behind your favorite show.”

Tarses died today from complications following a cardiac event last fall. She was 56.

Adam Pally, who starred in the Tarses-produced Happy Endings on ABC, tweeted, “Jamie Tarses was an asskicking beauty who beat up TV so bad that she was running NBC by age 32, IN THE 90’s!!! She was fun, funny, brutally honest, stylish as all hell, took no shit and fought crazyhard for the things she believed in, me included thanks Jaime.”

Related Story Jamie Tarses Dies: Trailblazing TV Executive & Producer Was 56

Constance Zimmer, the Shameless actress who played movie exec Dana Gordon on HBO’s Entourage, credited Tarses as “one of the inspirations” for the character. “She was a force and broke some of the first glass ceilings,” Zimmer tweeted.

Deadline will update this post as additional tributes arrive.

This one’s not fair. Jamie Tarses was the most beautiful, bad ass. Produced hit shows, mentored young writers (incl. me), then kicked your ass in running charades. Every writer crushed on Jamie’s brain & wit. AND she was an incredible mother. Just the fucking coolest. #RIPJT — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) February 1, 2021

What is happening?! 💔 ⁦@hall_m_brandon⁩ ⁦⁦@mrmarcelspears⁩, @BernardDJones⁩ and I were blessed to work w/Jamie on ⁦@TheMayorABC⁩. She was lovely. This feels so wrong.#JamieTarses Dies: Trailblazing TV Executive & Producer Was 56 https://t.co/3oQ9yBhlNs — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 1, 2021

Very sad to hear about the passing of trailblazer Jamie Tarses. She was very supportive of me back when I was starting #nypdblue at ABC, and I’ve always appreciated it. I remember her as a vital, charismatic force. My sincere condolences to her family. A terrible loss. https://t.co/8HHvegwMsK — Bill Brochtrup (@BillBrochtrup) February 1, 2021

RIP #jamietarses! She was instrumental in bringing the world THE MAYOR! This is crazy! This is sad! She is a trailblazer that will never be forgotten! @YNB @mrmarcelspears @hall_m_brandon — Bernard David Jones (@BernardDJones) February 1, 2021

My heart is broken for everyone that knew&loved Jamie. She was a trailblazer, yes. But she was an incredible person-anyone who was lucky enough to know her, knows how deeply she will be missed. I’m so grateful I was lucky enough to know her as a friend. https://t.co/StDLHH1A7X — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 1, 2021

Jamie Tarses was an asskicking beauty who beat up TV so bad that she was running NBC by age 32, IN THE 90’s!!! She was fun, funny, brutally honest, stylish as all hell, took no shit and fought crazyhard for the things she believed in, me included thanks Jaime. Love to Paddy & fam — adam pally (@adampally) February 1, 2021

She changed my life (huge early network supporter of 3 Rock) & became 1 of my dearest friends. A trailblazer for women in the TV industry & an all-around beautiful, fun, brilliant person.

Chances are, she was the driving force behind your favorite show. https://t.co/RLkjl20FA0 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) February 1, 2021

Very sad to hear about the passing of #JamieTarses as she was one of the inspirations for #DanaGordon! She was a force and broke some of the first glass ceilings…sending love to her family and friends. — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) February 1, 2021

RIP Jamie Tarses. We worked together years ago in my former life as an exec at Lorimar and NBC. She was ambitious and shrewd, smart and creative. She didn’t hire me 3 times, probably bc she was a better judge of my exec talents than I was. My condolences to her family. — David Zuckerman (@David_Zuckerman) February 1, 2021