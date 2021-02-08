Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Cate Blanchett And Kevin Hart In Lionsgate’s ‘Borderlands’

Two-time Golden Globe winner Jamie Lee Curtis has come aboard the Eli Roth-directed movie adaptation of the bestselling video game Borderlands, joining Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart.

Based on the PC and console gaming experience from developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, the Lionsgate film is set in the distant future when four “vault hunters” travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault rumored to contain advanced technology.

Curtis will play Tannis, an archeologist on Pandora who might have the key to finding the vault, but whose complicated history with Lilith (Blanchett) isn’t going to help.

Craig Mazin wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner with Erik Feig of Picturestart. Exec producers are Randy Pitchford, EP of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Entertainment, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of 2K parent Take-Two Interactive.

James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are overseeing for Picturestart.

Curtis, who will reprise her role as Laurie Strode in the next two Halloween installments, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, is repped by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.