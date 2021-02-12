Writer-Producer Jami O’Brien Inks Overall Deal With HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Jami O’Brien is getting into business with HBO, signing a two-year overall deal with the premium cabler. Under the pact, she will develop new material for the network, executive produce the second season of HBO’s hit series, Industry and serve as Consulting Producer on the new season of Emmy-winning drama In Treatment.

Most recently, O’Brien was under an overall deal with AMC, where she created and showran the supernatural horror series NOS4A2, based on Joe Hill’s bestselling novel, for two seasons.

Her other credits include Fear of the Walking Dead, on which she served as a co-executive producer. She also worked on all five seasons of Hell on Wheels, starting as an executive story editor and rising to co-executive producer, as well as HBO’s Big Love.

O’Brien is repped by UTA, Literate Management and attorney Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.