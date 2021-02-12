You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Donald Trump’s Lawyer Plays Madonna, Johnny Depp Remarks In Effort To Equate Democrats’ Rhetoric To Former President’s Calls To “Fight”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gina Carano Hits Back, Sets New Movie Project With Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire: "They Can’t Cancel Us If We Don’t Let Them"
Read the full story

Writer-Producer Jami O’Brien Inks Overall Deal With HBO

HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Jami O’Brien is getting into business with HBO, signing a two-year overall deal with the premium cabler. Under the pact, she will develop new material for the network, executive produce the second season of HBO’s hit series, Industry and serve as Consulting Producer on the new season of Emmy-winning drama In Treatment.

Most recently, O’Brien was under an overall deal with AMC, where she created and showran the supernatural horror series NOS4A2, based on Joe Hill’s bestselling novel, for two seasons.

Her other credits include Fear of the Walking Dead, on which she served as a co-executive producer. She also worked on all five seasons of Hell on Wheels, starting as an executive story editor and rising to co-executive producer, as well as HBO’s Big Love.

O’Brien is repped by UTA, Literate Management and attorney Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad