SXSW-Bound Horror Pic ‘Jakob’s Wife’ Lands At RLJE Films And Shudder Ahead Of Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films and its AMC Networks sibling Shudder said Thursday that they have acquired North American rights to Jakob’s Wife, the Travis Stevens-directed horror film that is set for its world premiere in the Midnighters section at this year’s SXSW. RLJE Films will release the film in theaters and on demand on April 16, while Shudder will premiere it on its platform later in the year.

Shudder additionally acquired UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand rights.

The screenplay by Stevens, Mark Steensland and Kathy Charles centers on Anne (Barbara Crampton), who is married to a small-town minister (Larry Fessenden) and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons and Phil Brooks (aka CM Punk) also star.

Producers are Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh, Crampton and Stevens. Mark Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films and Emily Gotto from Shudder struck the deal with AMP International’s James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri repping the filmmakers.

“We’re thrilled to acquire Jakob’s Wife ahead of its world premiere at SXSW,” said Ward. “This film has already garnered tremendous following during production, and we’re confident Jakob’s Wife will be well received at the festival.”

The virtual SXSW runs March 16-20 and opens with the documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.