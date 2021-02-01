‘It’s A Sin’ Star Callum Scott Howells Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: It’s A Sin actor Callum Scott Howells has signed with Duncan Millership at Anonymous Content.

The recent graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama plays Colin in Russel T Davies’ lauded new Channel 4/HBO Max AIDS drama, which marks Howells’ first screen role.

The five-part drama follows the joy and heartbreak of four friends growing up in the 1980’s as the spread of AIDS tests their lives more than ever before. Also starring are Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry.

Howells was recently cast as Romeo in Gary Owen’s play Romeo and Julie, which was a co-production with the National Theatre and the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff. He has also toured with Cameron Mackintosh’s production of the hit musical Oliver!, Matthew Bourne’s dance production Lord Of The Flies, and as part of several National Music Youth Theatre shows.

Howells continues to be represented by Lou Coulson Associates in the UK.