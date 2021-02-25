Israeli Stars Lior Ashkenazi & Sasson Gabay Leading Dramedy ‘Karaoke’

EXCLUSIVE: Lior Ashkenazi (Foxtrot and HBO’s Valley Of Tears) and Sasson Gabay (The Band’s Visit and HBO’s Oslo), two of Israel’s most noted actors, will co-star in Karaoke, which is being directed by Moshe Rosenthal (Confess).

The film is produced by Efrat Cohen (The Dive) of Tel Aviv University’s Gaudeamus Productions. Ben Giladi (Pig, American Animals) of Rainmaker Entertainment serves as executive producer. Dominique Welinski’s DW are co-producing. The project is financed by Israel Film Fund and The Steve Tisch Foundation for First Features.

Karaoke tells the story of an older provincial couple (Gabay and Rita Shukrun) who develop an odd infatuation with their flamboyant new neighbour – former modelling agent, Itzik Marziano (Ashkenazi).

The project is now shooting in Israel. It was originally presented at the IFP Project Forum and Deadline understand there are buyers circling.

Rosenthal, alumni of the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television, created the Israeli TV series Confess which was picked up for a U.S. remake by AMC, with Julie Delpy and Rosenthal on the adaptation.

Gabay is repped in the US by A3 Artists Agency and the Lasher Group.