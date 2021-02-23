International Literary Properties Expands UK CEO Hilary Strong’s Remit To Cover Europe

International Literary Properties, the New York- and London-based rights management outfit, has expanded the role of its UK CEO Hilary Strong to include Europe. In her new remit as CEO of UK and Europe, the former Agatha Christie Ltd CEO will be responsible for the company’s UK and European acquisition program. She will also have global responsibility for ILP’s TV and film exploitation of the estates in its portfolio.

ILP

ILP was formed in late-2019 to acquire rights in literary estates from authors and their heirs and to exploit those rights through all media platforms including TV, film and theater. The New York-headquartered business is led by literary veteran Scott Hoffman as Global CEO and Ted Green as Executive Chairman. Strong works alongside Anthology Group founder, Bob Benton in the UK and Europe.

Last year, Strong brokered an eight figure multi-estates deal that included such writers as Georges Simenon, John Creasey, Margery Allingham, Michael Innes and Evelyn Waugh. The exec also negotiated a first-look deal with BBC Studios Production.

Says Strong, “We have already made some very swift and bold moves within the past twelve months, the success of which has led to expansion as we maximize global reach. As CEO for UK and Europe, I am looking forward to brokering further deals with estate owners, allowing us to work with them to re-invigorate their intellectual property.”

Hoffman adds, “As International Literary Properties accelerates our pace of literary acquisitions, broadens our licensing program, and begins to see an increasingly large number of our properties perfectly positioned for film, television and stage, Hilary’s expanded role will be critical to achieving our strategic goal and expanding our mission to serve as trusted stewards of literary legacies.”