‘Insecure’ Co-EP Deniese Davis Forms Reform Media Group; Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Deniese Davis wants to bring some reform to Hollywood, literally.

The Insecure co-executive producer has formed Reform Media Group to produce big screen and small screen content. In Davis’ desire to both entertain and illuminate audiences, the A Black Lady Sketch Show producer and her new banner have signed with CAA. The uberagency will represent Davis and RMG in all areas.

“I am thrilled to be launching Reform Media Group as I embark on this next chapter in my producing career,” ColorCreative co-founder Davis told Deadline today.

“I have a deep appreciation and gratitude for having been able to work alongside Issa Rae for so many years and build ColorCreative together from the ground up,” said Davis. “Issa helped open up several doors for me and has been a longtime inspiration for what a Black woman can do in this industry when they create their own lane,” she added. “RMG is a lifelong dream of mine to further help bring to life stories from all different cultures, but always with an emphasis on social and cultural relevance,” Davis continued. “I will miss the Hoorae and ColorCreative team fondly, but look forward to continuing to work together on both existing and new projects in this new capacity.”

Having started her career in music videos, short films and the digital landscape, Davis worked with Rae on the 2011 debuting web series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, before heading over to the wider world of premium cable with The Photograph star and Robin Thede. Vegas-born Davis is a grad of CUNY-Brooklyn College and the American Film Institute Conservatory. Davis also sits on the board of Black Public Media and is a founding member of AFI’s Alumni Council for the Lawrence Herbert Alumni Center.

Now with CAA, Davis continues to be repped by attorney and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc partner Bianca Levin.