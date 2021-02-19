Inner Voice Artists Signs Trio Of New Filmmaker Clients

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles and Oslo-based management outfit Inner Voice Artists has added three new writer-director clients to its roster, including two Student Emmy and Student Academy Award winners.

Shayla Racquel’s credits include The Riverment, a short film about a grandmother and granddaughter’s cross-generational approaches to activism, which was acquired by Magic Johnson’s ASPiRE TV and Sean ‘P.Diddy’ Comb’s Revolt TV. She has screened her work at more than 40 film festivals and has awards include a Student Emmy. Upcoming, she is the lead director of the digital series Southern Fried Rice, and has several projects in development including the coming-of-age feature The Off Brands, and TV pilot Robyn Hood.

John Sayage’s films have won numerous awards, including a 2016 Student Academy Award and a 2017 Student Emmy for his debut It’s Just A Gun. He also won another Student Academy Award in 2018 for Esta Es Tu Cuba and was recognized by the DGA in 2016 for Black Magic.

Melissa Kong’s writing includes the coming-of-age feature Wonderful World, about the first Asian-American girl band in the 1960s, as well as the comedy feature Tina Fey Is My Friend and the dramedy Don’t Worry About It.