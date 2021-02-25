You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

CBS News To Launch New Streaming Version Of ’60 Minutes’ For Paramount+

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Exclusive: 'Halo' TV Series Moves From Showtime To Paramount+
Read the full story

‘Ink Master’ & ‘Dating Naked’ Set For New Seasons At Paramount+

Ink Master
ViacomCBS

Ink Master and Dating Naked are set to continue on Paramount+.

Long-running reality series Ink Master was cancelled last year at Paramount Network as the cable network refocused its strategy on television movies and mini-series.

However, Paramount+ revealed that it is looking to bring back the tattoo format, which was previously hosted by Dave Navarro, and build on its 186 episodes.

The show, which launched in 2012, sees tattoo artists compete in challenges assessing their tattoo and other artistic skills. Produced by Truly Original, it has had a number of spin-offs including Ink Master: Grudge Match.

Library seasons of Ink Master will also be available on the service.

Separately, Dating Naked, which ran for three seasons on VH1, is also set for a return after its cancelation in 2017.

The dating format, which was hosted by Amy Paffrath and Rocsi Diaz, sees contestants search for a mate while naked. The show was produced by Lighthearted Entertainment.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad