Inde Navarrette, ’13 Reasons Why’ Actress, Signs With CAA

Actress Inde Navarrette, best known for her role as “Estela de la Cruz” in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.
She has also portrayed “Veronica” in the Snapchat original series Denton’s Death Date, and “Sarah Cushing” in The CW’s series Superman & Lois.
In film, she was most recently seen opposite Sienna Miller and Diego Luna in Wander Darkly, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. She has also appeared in the short films Cranberry Nights and Cross Words Together.
In 2019, she participated in the Sundance Directors Lab, which included Robert Redford, Christine Lahti, and Ed Harris as mentors.
Navarrette continues to be repped by Fictious and 42West.
