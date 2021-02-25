Inde Navarrette, ’13 Reasons Why’ Actress, Signs With CAA

She has also portrayed “Veronica” in the Snapchat original series Denton’s Death Date, and “Sarah Cushing” in The CW’s series Superman & Lois.

In film, she was most recently seen opposite Sienna Miller and Diego Luna in Wander Darkly, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. She has also appeared in the short films Cranberry Nights and Cross Words Together.

In 2019, she participated in the Sundance Directors Lab, which included Robert Redford, Christine Lahti, and Ed Harris as mentors.

Navarrette continues to be repped by Fictious and 42West.