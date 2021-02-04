‘Impractical Jokers’ Stars Strike WarnerMedia First-Look Deal As Show Is Renewed For Season 10 At TruTV

The stars of long-running TruTV series Impractical Jokers have struck a first-look deal with WarnerMedia and had their flagship show renewed for a tenth season.

The Tenderloins comedy troupe, which includes Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, will develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS and truTV as well as HBO Max.

The renewal of the show comes ahead of the ninth season premiere of Impractical Jokers tonight.

The group are also involved in The Misery Index, which is in its third season at TBS, while they also star in Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, launched Impractical Jokers: The Movie last year and are making Impractical Jokers: After Party with Joey Fatone.

Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV said, “From the very first dinner I had with Joe, James, Brian and Sal, I knew I loved spending time with them, and that our audiences would as well. And here we are, greenlighting a tenth season. We’re proud to be the home, where the guys can continue to flex their creative muscles, continue to evolve their comedy and build new IP that we can introduce into the larger WarnerMedia family.”

Corie Henson, EVP/Head of Unscripted Development, TNT, TBS, truTV added, “The guys had a hit movie and three wildly successful shows with Impractical Jokers, Dinner Party and Misery Index… and that was all in 2020 alone. They are prolific and have a ton of ideas about how to turn more hits into an even bigger brand. We have three networks, so we’re going to get out of their way, and give them the support and the biggest platform to do just that.”

“For over a decade, truTV has been our home and we couldn’t be happier to continue crashing on the company couch,” said The Tenderloins. “We absolutely love making Impractical Jokers and a big part of that is the support that WarnerMedia gives to us and our crazy ideas. To continue making Jokers while being given the opportunity to develop and produce other content for our beloved fans is a dream come true. That’s not hyperbole. We’re grateful and excited to an insane degree.”

