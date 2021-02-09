‘Impact’ Gets Premiere Date, EP Gal Gadot Praises Real & Resilient “Women Of Wonder” In Docu-Series

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman may save the day with her lasso of truth and superhuman strength, but the Justice League actress said that real power comes with one’s ability to bring positive change to their community. Gadot teamed up with National Geographic to executive produce Impact, a six-part short form documentary series that seeks spotlight resilient women making change around the globe.

From a figure skating instructor in Detroit to a ballet teacher in Brazil, the women featured in the Nat Geo series use their experiences and expertise to build and better the community around them, a feat Gadot praised during her panel on the network’s leg of the CTAM Winter Tour.

“All of these women are just incredible and they are the real heroes,” she said of the series’ subjects, who vary in age, experience, race and location. “I keep calling them my women of wonder because they are the true heroes. I go to set and I get dressed and I get my costume and sword and I fight to make believe. But they are actually there on the ground sweating and doing all they can do to really make the world a better place.”

Joined by fellow executive producer Vanessa Roth and subjects Brazil ballet instructor Tuany Nascimento and Detroit figure skating coach Kameryn Everett, Gadot said that the womens’ “difficult circumstances” encourage them to inspire change in their communities, whether it’s offering young women a place to express themselves or a way to escape a seemingly endless loop of poverty and violence.

Gadot revelead that she first felt the responsibility to champion and uplift resilient womens’ stories upon the release of Wonder Woman film in 2017. By spotlighting the talented and ambitious women in her series, Gadot said she hopes she can inspire a chain reaction of positive energy and change.

“My vision is really to create this amazing movement of people that can say hey, ‘I can do it too. If she can do it, maybe I can,'” she continued. “I want to make this thing as something that would bring such positive energy and change to the world because we have the power. We’re all one, we’re all dealing with different problems and we’re the ones that can help immediately each other.”

Impact will premiere on National Geographic on April 19 across all Nat Geo digital and social platforms.

The six-part series is produced by Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, eOne and RPC Films. For Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, Gadot and Jaron Varsano are executive producers. For eOne, Tara Long serves as executive producer; Roth serves as executive producer and director. For RPC Films, Ryan Pallota serves as executive producer for the series and director for the pilot episode; Ana De Diego is executive producer. Eric Levin, Global Chief Content Officer, Spark is executive producer. For National Geographic, Ryan Harrington is executive producer; Alan Eyres is senior vice president, production and development; and Carolyn Bernstein is executive vice president, global scripted content and documentary films.