Imagine Entertainment And Impact Launch Screenwriter Search For Basketball Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment is partnering with Impact to launch a global call to discover an emerging writer to pen a new basketball comedy. An idea hatched by Imagine, the feature is described as a “School of Rock meets Moneyball.“

Similar to Impact’s content accelerators, applicants vying to claim the role as screenwriter of the project will go through an extensive review process. The top candidates will interview with Impact before making it to the finals where they will present to Imagine — who will make the hiring decision. Writers of all levels are invited to apply with a well-thought out take on the open writing assignment (OWA) and a writing sample. Submissions will be accepted starting today through March 7.

The logline for the project is: “When an NBA legend enrolls his superstar son at a local STEM academy, the washed-up basketball coach must team up with an enthusiastic math teacher to implement an unusual coaching system to transform a bunch of brainy misfits into a contender.”

“I have always been drawn to stories that inspire audiences to dream bigger – and this idea fulfills that on so many levels,” said Brian Grazer, Executive Chairman of Imagine Entertainment. “To work with Impact to discover a new voice and use their system to accelerate the script development process on an open writing assignment is exciting and edifying. This is exactly why Impact was launched and what they have proven to be able to do with great success.”

“Using Impact as a way to democratize access to open writing assignments is something we’ve been excited about from the very beginning” said Impact CEO, Tyler Mitchell. “As people often describe Impact as ‘Moneyball’ for screenwriters, the idea of a team of misfits using unorthodox methods to try and achieve an impossible goal hits very close to home, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Imagine to offer this truly “open” writing opportunity to creators around the world.”

Impact currently has a deal with Netflix to source and develop films. Most recently, the company announced a deal with Skydance Television to source TV pitches, was spun out of Imagine Entertainment last year after closing a Series A financing round led by Silicon Valley firm, Benchmark. This collaboration marks the first time Imagine and Impact have partnered since Impact became independent, and the first time Impact will utilize their services for an OWA.

For details about submitting visit impact.net.