IHeartMedia Buys Ad Tech Firm Triton Digital From E.W. Scripps For $230M To Bolster Podcast Biz

IHeartMedia said Wednesday it’s buying Triton Digital, a leading ad tech provider in the podcast and audio space, from E.W. Scripps Company for $230 million.

As an explosion of podcasts is accompanied by deals to monetize them effectively, Triton will help provide audio content to producers and advertisers with full ad service packages for streaming and podcasting regardless of size, reach or distribution method, iHeartMedia said. Specifically, it said it will be the first and only company in the audio market to provide four distribution methods for audio — including on-demand, broadcast and digital streaming radio and podcasting — and to service all audio assets programmatically.

The deal follows iHeartMedia’s acquisition of Voxnest, a podcast marketplace and provider of podcast analytics. Other deals in the audio tech space include Jelli Inc. and Radiojar.

Earlier this month, iHeartMedia launched podcast The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner — who played Kevin Malone in the hit series — as well as a new podcast with former President Bill Clinton. It’s also pacted with WarnerMedia Entertainment to co-produce a slate of companion podcasts for HBO Max’s shows including comedy thriller series Search Party and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves.

Rising comedians Alysia Brown, Sarah Aument and Sophie Dinicol have created an LGBTQ scripted comedy podcast series Tampon Rock for iHeart Podcast Network and Canadian audio firm Anthem.

Triton’s two lines of business focus on advertising infrastructure and measurement. A content delivery system distributes digital audio streams and podcasts to listeners while dynamically inserting ads. A measurement business tracks audience and creates ratings reports. Triton Digital also operates a programmatic marketplace for digital audio a buying.