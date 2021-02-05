IFC Acquires ‘Monday,’ Sebastian Stan & Denise Gough Greece Romancer Set For April 16 Release

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ latest feature Monday, a sizzling romance that stars Sebastian Stan (Avengers Endgame and I, Tonya) and Denise Gough (Colette).

When Mickey (Stan) is dragged away from his DJ set by a drunken friend and introduced to Chloe (Gough) one hot summer night in Athens, the attraction between the pair is immediately palpable—so palpable that before they know it they’re waking up naked on the beach Saturday morning. And so it goes that a one night stand on Friday turns into a whirlwind weekend romance that leads to serious conversations when they face the harsh sunlight on Monday morning.

Pic is produced by Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Damian Jones, Deanna Barillari, and Papadimitropoulos at Faliro House. Script is co-written by Argyris Papadimitropoulos and Rob Hayes.

Monday is Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ fourth feature, an official selection at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival and 2020 Toronto International Film Festival that were both hobbled by the pandemic. IFC Films will release the film on April 16th, 2021 day and date theatrically and on demand.

Said director Argyris Papadimitropoulos: “In many ways, the film has become even more relevant in this current environment, as all relationships got challenged during the lock down and Chloe’s and Mickey’s story is a very realistic take on relationships. At a time when things have started getting more optimistic in the world and a summer trip to Greece, crowded parties, people kissing and having fun is something we are all longing for – I believe the timing is perfect to release the film and the fact that it found a home at IFC Films, makes my smile a little bigger.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by President of IFC Films Arianna Bocco with ICM Partners and Protagonist Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.