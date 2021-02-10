IFC Midnight Picks Up Supernatural Horror Pic ‘The Djinn’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to The Djinn from breakout directors David Charbonier and Justin Powell.

IFC Midnight will release The Djinn on May 14 in select theaters and on demand.

The Djinn follows a mute young boy who unleashes a sinister monster after he makes a wish to fulfill his greatest desire: to have a voice. Now trapped in a small apartment with nowhere to hide, Dylan must find a way to survive until the stroke of midnight or pay the ultimate price. The pic stars Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, and Tevy Poe. Pic is produced by Ryan Scaringe, Carter Armstrong, and Meghan Weinstein with executive producer Jilbert Daniel.

Charbonier and Powell had their feature directorial debut on the 2020 festival circuit with The Boy Behind the Door which premiered at Fantastic Fest and AFI Fest.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith and Acquisitions Coordinator Adam Koehler with Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. The pic was produced by the filmmakers’ Mad Descent alongside Ryan Scaringe’s Kinogo Pictures. Charbonier and Powell are repped by Anonymous Content and Marios Rush of Marks Law Group.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films tells Deadline, “David Charbonier and Justin Powell have wasted no time in making their mark in the genre film community, bringing a potent intensity to screens with the debut of two features within a year. We are beyond excited to unleash their bold and layered vision to audiences with The Djinn and have them join IFC Midnight’s proud history of emerging talent.”

Charbonier and Powell added, “It is an honor to work with IFC Midnight on The Djinn. We made this story to test what we could do with limited resources, but as we developed the film it became something very special to us. We look forward to sharing the movie with audiences nationwide and collaborating with our great distribution partner!”