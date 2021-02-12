IFC Films Picks Up Gia Coppola’s ‘Mainstream’

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Gia Coppola’s sophomore feature Mainstream which made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

IFC will open the movie on May 7 in select theaters and on demand.

In Mainstream, a young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both.

Nat Wolff, Johnny Knoxville, Jason Schwartzman and Alexa Demie also star. Pic was co-written by Coppola and Tom Stuart and marks Coppola’s follow-up to her breakout feature 2013 title Palo Alto. Mainstream is produced by Fred Berger of Automatik, Lauren Bratman, Gia Coppola of American Zoetrope, Andrew Garfield, Jack Heller and Scott Veltri of Assemble Media, Siena Oberman of Artemis, Francisco Rebelo De Andrade, Enrico Saravia, Alan Terpins of Tugawood, and Zac Weinstein of Dynasty. Mainstream was also selected for the Telluride Film Festival 2020.

The deal for the film was negotiated by President of IFC Films Arianna Bocco with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. International sales will be handled by Wild Bunch.