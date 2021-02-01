Former IFC Exec Christine Lubrano Joins WWE To Oversee Writing Unit

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Lubrano is swapping oddball comedies for the wrestling ring after joining WWE.

Lubrano, who was previously SVP of Original Programming & Development at the AMC Networks-owned cable channel, has joined the WWE as Senior Vice President, Creative Writing Operations.

Reporting to Brad Blum, WWE Executive Vice President, Operations, she will be responsible for overseeing all strategic operations for the company’s Creative Writing division and is charged with developing and leading a team of writers for WWE’s weekly flagship programs, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Lubrano Madden Portraits

Having spent 18 years at IFC, Lubrano (left) helped Emmy-winner Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s Portlandia and Documentary Now, created by Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Armisen, become breakout hits. She also spearheaded a slate of international co-productions, including three seasons of The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margret, Year of the Rabbit, and four seasons of the all-female Canadian sketch comedy show, The Baroness Von Sketch Show.

In addition, she oversaw the development and production of the Emmy nominated documentary Monty Python: Almost the Truth (the Lawyer’s Cut) for which she earned an Emmy nomination in the non-fiction category.

Her appointment comes after the WWE struck an agreement with NBCU streamer Peacock for the exclusive U.S. rights to the WWE Network from March. The WWE Network’s 17,000-hour lineup of original and library content will be on Peacock’s $5-a-month premium tier. Some streaming channels and partner brands will be offered on Peacock’s free, basic tier.