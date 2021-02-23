ICM Signs ‘The Djinn’ Filmmakers Justin Powell & David Charbonier

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmakers Justin Powell and David Charbonier, who recently sold their supernatural thriller The Djinn to IFC Midnight, have inked with ICM Partners for representation.

The lifelong friends and collaborators broke out on the genre scene with their debut feature The Boy Behind the Door, which premiered at the 2020 Fantastic Fest and played at AFI to excellent reviews. The film, which boasts a100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is a white-knuckle thriller centered around two young children who are abducted by a group of strangers and struggle to escape captivity.

IFC Midnight

As we first told you, IFC Midnight picked up North America on The Djinn for a May 14 release in select theaters and on demand. The film follows a mute young boy who unleashes a sinister monster after he makes a wish to fulfill his greatest desire: to have a voice. Now trapped in a small apartment with nowhere to hide, he must find a way to survive until the stroke of midnight or pay the ultimate price.

The Djinn stars Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, and Tevy Poe and is produced by Ryan Scaringe, Carter Armstrong, and Meghan Weinstein with executive producer Jilbert Daniel.

Powell and Charbonier are additionally represented by Anonymous Content and attorney Marios Rush.