ICM Partners Ups Travis Merriweather To Senior Political Strategist

Travis Merriweather, who was pivotal in ICM Partners’ push into racial equality issues, voter mobilization and its clients’ political engagement over the past year, has been promoted to Senior Political Strategist at the agency.

The news was revealed Monday by ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann and Head of Politics Hannah Linkenhoker.

During 2020, Merriweather facilitates several Get Out the Vote activations for national and local races including setting up conversations with Stacey Abrams, Khalid and Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative. In June, he organized a peaceful protest and march at the ICM Partners building in Century City, CA, to stand in solidary with the BLM movement.

“Travis has had an enormous impact in executing our ambitious political vision and socially responsible vision and strategy at ICM, making himself an invaluable member of our team,” Silbermann said. “His passion for creating, organizing, and executing effective engagements gives us the power to take meaningful action on the issues that are most important to our clients and our agency. As we all aspire to do more and be more together, Travis knows how to direct that energy to tangible effect and change. We could not be prouder of his growth here at ICM and we’re honored to call him a colleague and leader.”

Related Story ICM Partners Promotes 14 Agents Across Divisions In L.A. & New York

Merriweather first became politically involved as a community organizer with Organizing for America, mobilizing grassroots support for President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, he later worked in the office of the Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama. He moved to Los Angeles in 2014 and has been a political fundraiser and entertainment relations consultant for candidates and campaigns including Hillary Clinton and Sen. Jacky Rosen in Nevada.

“It is great to work for a company that is deeply committed to organizing and executing political and socially impactful engagements year-round, not just during election time and we are very excited about our plans for 2021,” Merriweather said. “We will continue to build relationships and strategic alliances with leaders and advocacy organizations who champion the causes we and our client’s believe strongly in as well as advise our clients on engaging with elected officials to communicate policy solutions to pressing challenges.”