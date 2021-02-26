‘iCarly’: Jay Kogen Exits As Co-Showrunner Of Revival Series For Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: One of the most anticipated new series on Paramount+, iCarly, is undergoing a behind-the-scenes leadership change.

Jay Kogen has stepped down as executive producer and co-showrunner on the new iteration of the 2007 Nickelodeon comedy. Fellow executive producer/co-showrunner Ali Schouten remains on board; it is unclear whether the series will bring in a new co-showrunner.

According to sources, comedy veteran Kogen and iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove did not click creatively, and those creative differences ultimately led to his departure.

iCarly is described by Paramount+ as a new chapter for the most successful kids’ sitcom of all time, where original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor join new friends for a look at these characters’ present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps.

The original iCarly series, produced by Nickelodeon, ran from 2007-2012. Starring Cosgrove, Trainor, Kress and Jennette McCurdy, it followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its original run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages. Nickelodeon also is producing the revival for ViacomCBS’ streaming services Paramount+, which officially launches March 4.

Kogen previously worked with Nickelodeon on the comedy series School of Rock and created/executive produced the Nick at Nite series Wendell and Vinnie. He recently served as a consulting producer on another YA sitcom revival for a new streaming platform, Peacock’s Punky Brewster. His credits also include The Simpsons and Frasier.