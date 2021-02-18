‘I May Destroy You’ & ‘Normal People’ Lead Nominations For The Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

After shockingly being snubbed by the Golden Globes, Michaela Coel’s searing BBC/HBO series I May Destroy You has garnered a bunch of nominations for the UK’s Broadcasting Press Guild Awards.

The limited series, about a woman piecing together the events of her sexual assault, has been nominated for Best Drama Series (5+ Episodes), while Coel herself has been nommed for Best Writer and Best Actress.

Another BBC series, Normal People, has also been recognized by journalists of the BPG. The Sally Rooney adaptation figures in the Best Drama Series (5+ Episodes) category, while stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones feature in the acting shortlists, as well as both being nominated for the BPG Breakthrough Award.

The Crown’s Princess Diana, Emma Corrin, is also up for the Breakthrough gong after she shot to fame in the Netflix royal drama. Small Axe’s Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn is vying for the same prize.

St. Aubyn’s nomination is one of five for Steve McQueen’s BBC/Amazon series. It is also up for Best Writer, while Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes figure in the performance categories.

Elsewhere, the BPG’s Innovation in Broadcasting award recognizes the industry’s creative response to the COVID-19 lockdown. Nominees include the BBC’s Lockdown Learning initiative and Channel 4’s Grayson’s Art Club.

The 47th BPG Awards take place virtually on March 12. Winners will be announced on Twitter using the hashtag #BPGAwards.

Best Documentary Series 1-3 episodes

8 Minutes And 46 Seconds: The Killing of George Floyd (Sky News)

Freddie Flintoff – Living with Bulimia (South Shore Productions for BBC One)

My Family, The Holocaust and Me (Wall to Wall for BBC One)

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty (72 Films for BBC Two)

Best Documentary Series 4+ episodes

Dispatches: all 2020 programmes (Various production companies for Channel 4)

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

Portrait Artist of the Year, Series 7 (Storyvault Films for Sky Arts)

Once Upon a Time in Iraq (KEO Films for BBC Two)

Best Comedy

Friday Night Dinner, Series 6 (Big Talk Productions for Channel 4)

Inside No. 9, Series 5 (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

Staged, Series 1 (Infinity Hill/ GCB Films for BBC One)

This Country, Series 3 (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

The Trip, Series 4 (Greece) (Revolution Films for Sky One)

Best Entertainment

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (TwoFour’s Boomerang for Dave)

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, Series 3 (Owl Power for BBC Two)

Race Across the World, Series 2 (Studio Lambert for BBC Two)

Taskmaster, Series 10 (Avalon Television for Channel 4)

Best Actress

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Dolly Wells (Dracula)

Letitia Wright (Mangrove, Small Axe)

Best Actor

Shaun Parkes (Mangrove, Small Axe)

Matthew Macfadyen (Quiz)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

David Tennant (Des/ Staged)

Best Writer

James Graham (Quiz)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9)

Steve McQueen, Courttia Newland, Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Alastair Siddons (Small Axe)

Best Drama Series 1-4 episodes

Des (New Pictures for ITV)

Quiz (Left Bank Pictures for ITV and AMC)

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (Hartswood Films for Sky One)

The Salisbury Poisonings (Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC One)

Best Drama Series 5+ episodes

All Creatures Great and Small (Playground Entertainment for Channel 5)

I Hate Suzie (Bad Wolf and Sky Studios for Sky Atlantic)

I May Destroy You (Various Artists Limited/ FALKNA for BBC One and HBO)

Normal People (Element Pictures for BBC Three and Hulu)

Small Axe (Turbine Studios/ Lammas Park for Amazon and BBC One)

BPG Breakthrough Award

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Lovers Rock, Small Axe)

BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award

BBC for its Lockdown Learning initiative (BBC TV/Online/social media)

Grayson’s Art Club – Grayson and Philippa Perry tackling lockdown through art (Channel 4)

PE With Joe – Joe Wicks’ lockdown PE lessons (YouTube)