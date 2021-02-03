‘I Care A Lot’s Rosamund Pike Talks “Liberating” Experience On Netflix Comedy, Upcoming Fantasy Series ‘The Wheel Of Time’ & Pursuing The Provocative — Golden Globe Reaction

After recording in a sound booth today for six hours on a “secret project,” actress Rosamund Pike was excited to learn that she’d notched her third Golden Globe nomination, for her turn in the darkly comedic Netflix thriller, I Care a Lot.

“It was unbelievable. Because I’d been so head-down in this project, I was blindsided by it, to be honest,” Pike tells Deadline, “which made it all the more magical, really. “

In the film from writer/director J Blakeson, the actress plays Marla, a con artist who steals from the elderly, by tricking judges into naming her their legal guardian—only to have her scheme disrupted, when she trifles with the wrong individual.

Pike says the character of Marla was immediately compelling, given her “grit and her balls, and her sort of self-proclaimed lioness status.”

“It was her appetite, her shamelessness, her ambition, her ruthlessness, all these traits that historically, women haven’t really got to portray,” she adds. “I felt I got to do a bit like what Leonardo DiCaprio got to do in The Wolf of Wall Street, to have fun being really morally dubious.”

Also starring this year as pioneering scientist Marie Curie in Marjane Satrapi’s Radioactive, Pike had received Globe nominations in the past for her work in David Fincher’s Gone Girl (2015) and Matthew Heineman’s A Private War (2019), going on to land an Oscar nomination, in the case of the former film.

But with I Care a Lot—which premieres on Netflix on February 19—she broke into the category of Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the first time, her competitors being Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Kate Hudson (Music), Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma.).

This kind of recognition felt particularly meaningful, given Pike’s love of comedy, which she’d previously displayed in Nick Hornby’s short-form series, State of the Union. “The chance to be funny, when traditionally, people are seeing you as quite serious, is quite liberating,” she says.

We’ll have to wait to see when the actress gets her next stab at comedy. At the moment, though, she has a number of exciting projects in various stages of development on the dramatic side.

The first is Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time, an epic fantasy series developed by Rafi Judkins, that’s based on a series of best-selling books by the late Robert Jordan. In that upcoming series, she stars as Moiraine, the leader of a powerful, all-woman organization, ensconced in a world of magic. “The Wheel of Time is a phenomenal world, which we’re just starting to play in,” Pike says. “It’s the first time a world’s come along like that, that I’ve thought, ‘Yeah, I could go hang around with these characters for quite a while.’”

Then, there’s The Three-Body Problem, a Netflix series developed by Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, on which she’s serving solely as a producer. Based on a sci-fi trilogy by Liu Cixin, it will tell the story of humanity’s first encounter with an alien civilization. “It’s a book that I’ve been involved with for the last four years,” explains Pike. “My involvement in that project [was] finding it its right home, and we found the most exciting partners. It’s very promising, indeed.”

In contemplating her future on screen, Pike hopes to continue finding roles that she feels she has a unique perspective on, “and that continue to be provocative,” she says. “That’s usually my criteria, is I want to be provocative in some way.”