Hunter Biden Memoir To Be Published In April

Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden arrive before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has written a memoir that will be published in April, with a focus on addiction and sobriety.

Beautiful Things will be published on April 6 by Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books.

“I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love,” Hunter Biden writes, according to the publisher’s announcement.

The president’s son was a target of Republicans during the 2020 campaign, primarily over his business dealings. Hunter Biden disclosed in December that he was the focus of a federal investigation of his tax affairs.

“I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers,” Biden said at the time.

The publisher provided advance copies of the book to a number of authors. Among them was Stephen King, who said in a statement, “In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody—even the son of a United States President—can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley. There are plenty of memoirs about the Three Rs (rum, ruin, and redemption), but there are sections in this one that stand out with haunting clarity. Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where’s Hunter? The answer is he’s in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful.”

Hunter Biden was a member of the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. In a July, 2019 phone call, then-President Donald Trump allegedly tried to pressure Ukraine’s president into launching an investigation into Biden and his father, potentially damaging Joe Biden’s prospects for the 2020 election. That conversation was central to Democrats’ move to impeach Trump the following December, but he was acquitted by the Senate last February.

Trump was impeached again in December, and the Senate trial will start next week.