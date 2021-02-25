Hulu Sets Return Dates For ‘Shrill’, ‘Love, Victor’

Hulu has announced return dates for the third and final season of Shrill and Season 2 of teen dramedy Love, Victor. The dates were revealed during Hulu’s presentation at the TCA virtual press tour.

Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens and John Cameron Mitchell, premieres all eight episodes of its third and final season on Friday, May 7. The series is executive produced by Ali Rushfield, who also serves as showrunner, Aidy Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros. Television serves as the international distributor.



Love, Victor will release all 10 episodes of its second season on Friday, June 11. It picks up with a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, George Sear, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding also star. The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.