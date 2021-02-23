‘The Rise And Fall Of Victoria’s Secret’ Docuseries From Peter Berg & Matt Tyrnauer Ordered At Hulu

The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret, a new docuseries from Peter Berg and Matt Tyrnauer, has landed at Hulu.

First revealed by Deadline back in March 2020, The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret will shed light on the inner workings of a once-powerful sector of the world of fashion, adding context to both the positive and negative aspects of a rapidly transforming industry. Tentatively set to for a 2020 launch, the Tyrnauer-directed docuseries is currently in production.

The series will chronicle the lingerie franchise’s start as a small mail order brand to its ascension as a a global juggernaut embroiled in controversies including the relationship between owner Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein.

The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret joins Hulu’s growing slate of documentaries including Fyre Fraud, Minding The Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth, I Am Greta and Hillary.

The director recently executive produced and helmed The Reagans, a four-part Showtime docuseries that explores the unexamined aspects of the Reagan White House. His additional credits include Home, Where’s My Roy Cohn and Studio 54.

Tyrnauer and Corey Resser executive produce The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret for Altimeter Films. Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg, Brandon Carroll serve as executive producers for Film 45, alongside Elizabeth Rogers.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.