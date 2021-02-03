How To Watch The Golden Globe Nominations Online & On TV – Livestream

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson are set to reveal the 78th annual Golden Globe nominees this morning on NBC’s Today. The announcement will begin at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET.

You can also watch the full announcement live on Deadline here:

Golden Globe winners Parker and Henson will announce the nominees in of categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Director. The awards are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

E! News will simulcast the Today broadcast of the first 12 categories. E! will carry the remaining categories on E! Online and E! News’ YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels, and on GoldenGlobes.com.

Again hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the virtual 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are set for Sunday, February 28. NBC will air the telecast, which will originate from both Los Angeles and New York, live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.

Norman Lear will receive the Globes’ Carol Burnett Award, and Jane Fonda is set for its Cecil B. de Mille Award.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Amy Thurlow and Barry Adelman of dcp will serve as executive producers.

Patrick Hipes contributed to this report.