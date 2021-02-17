Hong Kong Disneyland To Reopen – Again – This Friday, Feb. 19

Walt Disney announced Wednesday its Hong Kong park will reopen to guests this Friday, Feb. 19.

It had been closed since Dec. 2. The reopening will be the company’s third since a global pandemic hit in March and surged several times. Hopefully, as the vaccine takes hold internationally, it will be the last.

The park will require mandatory Covid-19 testing for cast members every 14 weeks in addition to other health and safety protocols.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted last week that Hong Kong might come back online soon. At a conference call to discuss the media giant’s latest earnings, he said flagship Disneyland and Disneyland Paris likely will not open during the current quarter that ends in March, although Hong Kong Disneyland might.

Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disney are open.

Chapek didn’t hazarded a guess on a restart date for the flagship Disneyland park in Anaheim, which has been shut for almost a year, although Covid-19 stats in the state are improving. Several California assembly members also introduced legislation to let large theme park operators reopen earlier than proposed under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s current plans. State regs allow small theme parks reopen if their cities are in an orange tier (based on Covid infections), but force larger parks to stay closed until the more difficult yellow tier. The bill wants big and small parks to be treated the same.

Theme parks have been hardest hit among Disney’s businesses, taking another $2.6 billion hit last quarter as revenue plunged more than 50%