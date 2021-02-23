Home Renovation Series ‘Backyard Bar Wars’ Ordered At TruTV With Chris Distefano As Host

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Chris Distefano is playing pub landlord in the buzziest at-home bars on the block in a new series for TruTV: Distefano is hosting Backyard Bar Wars, a home renovation series for the WarnerMedia cable network.

The series will pit two neighbors against each other in a backyard build-off to create their own bar. Based on the rising trend of DIY bars, the series is a send-up of the classic home reno show with self-described “unhandy-man” Distefano roasting the builders as they put up their creations.

Backyard Bar Wars comes from 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, behind Netflix’s Jailbirds, A&E’s Walhburgers and Animal Planet’s Pit Bulls and Parolees. The showrunner is Reno Camozzi, who exec produced Flip or Flop Nashville and has worked on series including Treehouse Masters and Food Court Wars. It is exec produced by Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale and Dan Snook.

It will be filmed in and around LA and will premiere in July 2021.

Distefano has previously hosted Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix, starred in IFC series Benders and appeared on MTV’s Guy Code and Girl Code, as well as starred in and co-exec produced a Sony/CBS pilot based on his life and written by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the creators of How I Met Your Mother.

Corie Henson, EVP/Head of Unscripted Development, TNT, TBS, truTV, said, “It’s not what you drink, it’s where you drink it and who you’re drinking with. Backyard Bar Wars is an ambitious twist on your favorite neighborhood bar, and a custom bar in your own backyard is one of the coolest and most creative prizes ever.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of this show; it was a blast shooting the pilot and I can’t wait to get out there and get drunk and build stuff,” added Chris Distefano. “Hope this show has insurance. Finally, I can show my girlfriend and my father that I am a real man. I am Chrissy the Tool.”

Distefano is represented by Rick Dorfman, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, UTA and Cohen Gardner Law.