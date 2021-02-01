Hollywood Sign Gets Unintended Alteration; LAPD Haul In Suspects For Trespassing

There was some drama up at the Hollywood sign today that seems to be a case of a good cause handled in a bad way.

About 90 minutes ago, the landmark that looms over the city saw the W and the D attempted to be changed into Bs to read “Hollyboob.” After a near-instant splash on social media, the alteration saw the LAPD quickly dispatched to the scene in patrol cars and with a chopper.

Six individuals were detained and likely soon were to be formally arrested for trespassing, Department officials tell Deadline. The point of the facelift of sorts seems to have been an effort to create more awareness for breast cancer, a law enforcement source says the individuals told cops when they were caught in the act, so to speak.

The LAPD’s Security Services division are in charge of the operation, with assistance from the Hollywood Division of the force. We also hear that because of the incident at the somewhat fortified sign, police presence will be increased in the coming days and perhaps weeks.

Trespassing is a misdemeanor that usually is punished with a fine of around $75 to $250. In this case, because of the high-profile nature of the matter at hand, that fine might be higher and could generate even greater consequences.

Of course, this is far from the first time the supposedly well-protected world-famous letters have been altered. Over the sign’s 98-year history, there have been numerous attempts, like in 2017 when it was changed to read “Hollyweed.”

Like today’s effort and many others, that one went up in smoke pretty quickly too.

For the record, Breast Cancer Awareness month is in October, if you were wondering.