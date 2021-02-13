Skip to main content
Senate Acquits Donald Trump In Impeachment Trial
Hollywood Reacts To Donald Trump’s Acquittal On Capitol Incursion Incitement

Donald Trump
The Senate has spoken, and President Donald Trump has once again avoided impeachment. The 45th President of the United States issued a statement thanking his legal team and supporters.

More to the point, he vowed that “Our movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.” Trump would have been barred from holding any future federal office if he was convicted.

Some reactions:

