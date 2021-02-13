Hollywood Reacts To Donald Trump’s Acquittal On Capitol Incursion Incitement

The Senate has spoken, and President Donald Trump has once again avoided impeachment. The 45th President of the United States issued a statement thanking his legal team and supporters.

More to the point, he vowed that “Our movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.” Trump would have been barred from holding any future federal office if he was convicted.

Some reactions:

Mitch McConnell is a snake. Don’t ever play Among Us with that sneaky mufucka. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 13, 2021

After voting to let Trump off the hook now McConnell launches into a speech which directly supports the Democrats. Weird. Pathetic. Shame on you. You gave him a free pass. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 13, 2021

Theres Mitch McConnell on my tv having his cake and eating it too — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 13, 2021

Is McConnell now trying to convince the historians he has no soul? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) February 13, 2021

"To incite a riot: to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot, includes but is not limited to, urging or instigating other persons to riot." – @CornellLaw Trump organized, promoted & encouraged it McConnell says he "practically and morally provoked" it — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 13, 2021

Senator McConnell delivered a scathing attack of Donald Trump, holding him directly responsible for insurrection, cop killing, and sedition. His “No” vote on narrow procedural grounds does not remove the political indictment the Republican Leader delivered against Mr. Trump. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 13, 2021

Well the good news is Donald Trump is no longer President and if you are reading this you have more Twitter followers than him. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 13, 2021

Mitch McConnell is making a better case for convicting Donald Trump than even the House Managers. His take-down is excoriating and he admits the constitutional q. on jurisdiction is close. Why create the precedent of acquitting a President who did what McConnell claims? — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 13, 2021

Pls remember Mitch McConnell is the person who decided the trial would not go forward while Trump was in office. He doesn’t get to hide from the alleged legal morass he caused. He is a coward and hypocrite. And incorrect on the law. — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 13, 2021