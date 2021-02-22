‘Holey Moley’ Handed Bumper Two-Season Renewal At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is doubling down on putt-putt.

Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has handed a bumper two-season renewal order for mini-golf competition Holey Moley, taking it through to a fourth season.

The nonscripted series has performed well for the network during the summer; the second season increased ratings from its first and has been a useful co-viewing show for the broadcaster. ABC also increased the run for the second season to 13 episodes, up from 10 in Season 1.

The Stephen Curry-exec produced show features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. The second season, which premiered on July 20, saw a bigger course with new holes, more drama, trick shots and wipeouts.

Hosts Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore will return alongside sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry.

Eureka Productions, whose Chris Culvenor created the format, produces with Curry’s Unanimous Media. Culvenor is an exec producer alongside Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry.

ABC unscripted boss Rob Mills told Deadline last year that the network views Holey Moley as one of its “signature” shows. “It certainly has had a lot of chatter, it’s ratings are up [last] year. Holey Moley has been one of our breakouts,” he added.