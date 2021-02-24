Hillary Clinton, Louise Penny Political Mystery ‘State Of Terror’ Set For October Release By Simon & Schuster

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has teamed with novelist Louise Penny to write a thriller, State of Terror, coming out this fall.

It’s Clinton’s rare foray into fiction, but not too far. The story follows a novice Secretary of State who joins the administration of her rival, “a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage.” According to the publisher’s blurb, a series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray and the secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel a deadly conspiracy. “This high-stakes thriller of international intrigue features behind-the-scenes global drama informed by details only an insider could know.”

The book will be published by Simon & Schuster and St Martin’s Press in the U.S. and in the U.K. and worldwide by Pan Macmillan.

The former U.S. Senator, first lady and Democratic presidential nominee is said to be a big fan of mysteries and a friend of Penny’s.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has written two thrillers of his own with the ubiquitous James Patterson. One follows a president is forced to go off the grid after discovering a traitor in his cabinet. In the other, a former president’s daughter is kidnapped.

Hillary Clinton’s most recent previous works include the memoirs Living History and Hard Choices and What Happened — about her surprise loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Novels by Penny, a Canadian writer, include The Cruelest Month and The Brutal Telling.

State of Terror clocks in at 320 pages and is due out on Oct. 12.