Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight Lands YouTube Series; Sky Docs Hires; Wilson Worldwide Signs ‘Killing Eve’ Writer — Global Briefs

Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight Lands YouTube Series

HiddenLight Productions, the producer set up by Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and Sam Branson, has landed a YouTube Original series. Titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, the four-part series will follow British YouTuber Patricia Bright as she holds conversations with inspirational women about the stories and experiences that have shaped their own lives. A pilot episode premiered in 2019, hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and featuring women including Simone Biles and Awkwafina. The UK series is executive produced by Johnny Webb and Nick Betts at HiddenLight.

Sky Hires BBC & Channel 4 Docs Commissioners

Sky has bolstered its documentary team with the addition of commissioning editor Hayley Reynolds and assistant commissioning editor Janine Thomas. Reynolds joins from the BBC, where she has helped oversee docs strand Storyville for the past three years. Thomas arrives at Sky from Channel 4, where she has worked for more than six years, most recently as a documentaries assistant editor. They will report to Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual commissioning.

Wilson Worldwide Signs ‘Killing Eve’ Writer & Lands Channel 4 Series

UK production company Wilson Worldwide Productions has signed up Killing Eve writer Isis Davis to adapt MP Wright’s Ellington novels for television. The Ellington series is set in Bristol in the 1960s and ’70s, and explores attitudes towards race, racism, and the experiences of men and women coming to the UK from the West Indies, through the prism of crime noir. Davis was recently part of the Killing Eve writers’ room, while as an actress, she has appeared in The Secret Garden alongside Julie Walters and Colin Firth. Furthermore, Wilson Worldwide is also making a 10-part cooking series for Channel 4, hosted by Nisha Katona. Katona will travel around Italy in A Taste of Italy helping viewers see Italian cookery in a new and exciting way. Josh Wilson is the executive producer.