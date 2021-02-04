Hilary Farr To Headline New Series ‘Tough Love’ For HGTV

Love It Or List It‘s popular co-host Hilary Farr is set to star in a second series for HGTV. The network has ordered eight hour-long episodes of Tough Love with Hilary Farr for premiere in late 2021.

In Tough Love, Farr will use her design expertise and life experience to help families facing unique life challenges that strain their homes and their relationships.

“As a mother, business owner and life partner, I’ve been through my fair share of struggles and challenges,” said Farr. “I know that when life gets messy, having a home that is both beautiful and functional goes a long way toward alleviating stress. Developing creative solutions for living space challenges and using design to improve how families live together are my passions and they are the reasons I love being an interior designer.”

Farr will continue as co-host with real estate expert David Visentin on the new season of Love It or List, which asks homeowners the question ‘are you going to love it or list it’? In the series, Farr and Visentin tap into their respective expertise as they help homeowners make the difficult decision—love their existing home after Hilary renovates to accommodate their lengthy wish list or purchase a new house that David finds to better fit the needs of the family.