‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Tops Thursday Ratings; Fox And ABC Split Demo Win

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen cooked up Thursday’s top-rated show in broadcast primetime, drawing a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.76 million viewers. It helped the network tie for the best rating of the night overall with ABC, which blanketed its lineup with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune encores.

Fox was aided by fresh episodes of rookie Call Me Kat (0.5, 2.47M), which dipped a tenth week over week, and Last Man Standing (0.4, 2.45M), which was even.

CBS was tops in viewership in last night’s rankings with a repeat of Young Sheldon the only show among the Big 4 and the CW to crack 4 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates. It was followed by encores of B Positive and Mom, leading into new offerings of The Unicorn (0.4, 3.08M), up a tenth, and the season finale of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery (0.2, 1.63M) which was steady.

Newbie Mr. Mayor (0.5, 3.01M) meanwhile was also steady on NBC, as was a new Superstore (0.4, 2.16M) that followed. Dateline (0.3, 2.74M) dropped two tenths from last week’s surge with a Law & Order: SVU repeat serving as a lead-in.

On the CW, Walker (0.3, 1.87M) was even with last week’s episode, as was Legacies (0.2, 640,000).