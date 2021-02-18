Helena Bonham Carter Joins BBC Comedy ‘The Cleaner’; Hayu European Growth; MTV Orders ‘Celebrity Bumps’ Series — Global Briefs

Helena Bonham Carter Joins BBC Comedy ‘The Cleaner’

Helena Bonham Carter and Peep Show star David Mitchell are among those cast in BBC comedy The Cleaner. Written and headlined by Inbetweeners and Taskmaster star Greg Davies, the series is a remake of a German comedy. It centers on Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead who mops up crime scenes after the police have concluded their detective work. Other cast includes Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Donald Sumpter (Game Of Thrones), Shobu Kapoor (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Ruth Madeley (Years And Years), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie musical), Zita Sattar (Casualty), Georgie Glen (The Crown), Bill Skinner (Ted Lasso), and Esmonde Cole (Still So Awkward). The Cleaner is made by Studio Hamburg UK with BBC Studios selling internationally. Filming has commenced and it will premiere later this year.

Hayu Continues European Growth

NBCUniversal International’s reality streamer Hayu has launched in another 11 countries. Hayu will be available, for the first time, in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, as well as now being offered direct to consumer in Germany and Austria. The streamer is now available in 27 countries, including the UK and Australia. It features shows including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Real Housewives franchise.

MTV International Orders ‘Celebrity Bumps: Famous & Pregnant’

MTV International has commissioned reality series Celebrity Bumps: Famous & Pregnant. The nine-part, Appeal TV-produced show will follow celebrity couples, including Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson, Big Brother UK star Kate Lawler, and Love Island’s Marcel Somerville, on their pregnancy journeys. The 9 x 44-minute episodes were commissioned for MTV International by Craig Orr and Kerry Taylor. The series is executive produced by Orr and Jaime Brannan for MTV, and Jake Attwell for Appeal TV.