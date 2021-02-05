HBO Preps Woody Allen/Mia Farrow Doc Series From ‘On The Record’ Filmmakers

The story of Woody Allen’s notorious relationship with Mia Farrow and family is being explored in a four-part documentary for HBO.

The WarnerMedia cable network has ordered Allen v. Farrow from Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, the team behind HBO Max’s documentary On the Record, which examines the sexual assault allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

The series will explore the scandals behind the couple’s relationship including the accusation of sexual abuse against Allen involving Dylan, his then-7-year-old daughter with Farrow; their subsequent custody trial; the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.

It will premiere on Sunday, February 21, and you can watch a teaser trailer below.

It will interweave new investigative work, pieced together from intimate home-movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes, with exclusive, in-depth interviews on the subject with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other firsthand eyewitnesses – many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time. It also will include prominent cultural voices exploring Oscar winner Allen’s body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work.

It is produced by Impact Partners, Chicago Media Project and Jane Doe Films Production for HBO Documentary Films. Dick and Ziering direct, Herdy and Jamie Rogers produce. It is exec produced by Dick, Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle, The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin and Geralyn White Dreyfous.

Edited by Mikaela Shwer and Parker Laramie with music by Michael Abels, Sara Rodriguez is producer for HBO and Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham exec produce for the premium cable network.