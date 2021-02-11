HBO Plots ‘Succession’ Return & ‘Barry’ Is Safe Bet For Season 4 Renewal

Succession and Barry were two of the high-profile HBO shows that were hardest hit by the global pandemic back last March.

The drama and the comedy, which become two of the WarnerMedia cable network’s most acclaimed series, were both in pre-production on their third seasons when Covid first hit.

However, given the impact of the pandemic on shooting, both shows struggled to resume production.

Succession, the family drama that follows the Roy family, lead by Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, has just started back filming in New York.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, told Deadline that in a “normal world” his hope would be for the Jesse Armstrong-created show to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“But that would mean we don’t get hit with any Covid delays. A lot of that will depend on how the vaccine rolls out, how much a factor Covid is. It’s still very much a real thing in production at the moment, hopefully it gets easier to deal with. It’s hard to predict right now,” he said.

There was, he admitted, a plan to shoot the show in Los Angeles, rather than New York during the earlier days of the pandemic, when the west coast was looking healthier than the east coast.

“At one point, we thought we should shoot Succession in Los Angeles because Los Angeles looked like, at the time, a safer place to shoot than New York, then Los Angles looked really bad and New York looked better in comparison,” he added.

Barry, which stars Bill Hader as a hitman, has also started shooting.

Hader, who created the show with Alec Berg, revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that a fourth season is already written. He told the NBC talk show host that he and his writers wrote the fourth iteration during lockdown even though it hadn’t been officially greenlit.

“Typically, we don’t pick up things until they air but if I was betting on whether we would do more, I think that is a very safe bet,” Bloys told Deadline.