HBO Max Orders ‘Rap Sh*t’ Comedy Series From Issa Rae

Issa Rae has landed a follow-up series to Insecure. HBO Max has given an eight-episode series order to Rap Sh*t (wt), a half-hour comedy from Insecure co-creator Rae and her Hoorae Productions, writer Syreeta Singleton and City Girls hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT. The project had been in development at HBO Max since 2019.

Rap Sh*t (wt) follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae will write the pilot and executive produce with Montrel McKay (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Road Trippp) for Hoorae, and Singleton, who also will serve as showrunner. Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and Dave Becky (Master of None, Russian Dolls) executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. Yung Miami and JT serve as co-executive producers along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series.

Casting is currently underway. Production is scheduled to begin this summer.

Rae serves as executive producer on HBO’s Insecure, which is heading into its fifth and final season. She previously served as executive producer on Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.