HBO Hopeful Of Season 2 Of ‘Lovecraft Country’ As Misha Green & Writers Plan New Journey

Misha Green, showrunner of Lovecraft Country, had Matt Ruff’s book to help guide the first season of the HBO fantasy drama.

Now, she and a small team of writers are working out what the next journey for characters including Leti, Montrose, Hippolyta and Ji-ah may look like.

The series has not been officially renewed for a second season but HBO content boss Casey Bloys is hopeful that it will return.

“Misha is working with a small team of writers and they’re coming up with a take. She had a book to go on in the first season, she and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey we want to go on. We all want to be sure she’s got a story to tell. That’s where she is right now, working on those ideas. I’m very hopeful, as is Mischa, so we’re giving them the time to work,” he told Deadline.

This echoes comments from Green to Deadline last year, where she said, “I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of.”

Lovecraft Country blends social commentary with horror and monsters. It premiered in August 2020 and is produced by Monkeypaw Productions and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television Studios.

The 10-episode series follows Atticus Freeman, played by Jonathan Majors, as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia, played by Jurnee Smollett, and his uncle George, played by Courtney B. Vance, on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose, played by Michael Kenneth Williams.

Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback

It is exec produced by Green, Get Out’s Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and Bad Robot TV boss Ben Stephenson.