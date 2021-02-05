HBO Gets In On GameStop Saga With Scripted Feature In Development With Jason Blum, Andrew Ross Sorkin & Len Amato

Hollywood is continuing to go crazy for GameStop with HBO the latest to get involved in a project based on the stock saga.

The WarnerMedia network is developing a scripted feature film with Jason Blum, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Len Amato.

Their logline: How a populist uprising of social media day traders beat Wall Street at their own game turning the stock market upside down and shaking the financial world to its core.

It follows two feature films in development – Netflix making a film with Mark Boal and Noah Centineo and MGM adapting Ben Mezrich’s The Antisocial Network. Jamie Rogozinski, the founder of Reddit’s WallStreetBets, has sold his life story to RatPac Entertainment, while XTR, the company behind You Cannot Kill David Arquette , has teamed up with directors Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci on a doc project and Console Wars director Jonah Tulis has started production on another feature documentary with Submarine.

Former HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax president Amato will exec produce via his Crash&Salvage banner, Blum will exec produce via Blumhouse Television, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the New York Times columnist and Billions co-creator will exec produce via TBTF Productions.