Michaela Coel “Noodling” Ideas As HBO Eyes New Projects From ‘I May Destroy You’ Creator 

I May Destroy You was one of the most critically-acclaimed and most-talked about television shows of 2020, despite what the Golden Globes say.

However, Michaela Coel has always said that the 12-episode series, which is a co-production between HBO and the BBC, was intended as a one-off. “When you see the final episode, you’ll know,” she said last year.

That said, HBO would like to remain in business with the Chewing Gum creator, who also runs her own FALKNA Productions, for whatever she is planning next.

“She is noodling ideas and I hope anything she comes up with, we would be able to participate in,” Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max told Deadline.

Coel herself told the Obsessed With… podcast that she did have an idea for another series. “It is in the back of my mind,” she said. “And I keep telling this idea to wait because we’ve got to finish giving birth to I May Destroy You before I start thinking about having other children,” she said last year ahead of the finale.

I May Destroy You premiered in the U.S. last June. The series, which is made up of 12 half-hour episodes, explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.

Coel plays Arabella Essiedu, a self-assured, care-free Londoner with a group of great friends, a holiday fling turned aspirational boyfriend in Italy and a burgeoning writing career. But when she is spiked with a date-rape drug, every element of her life and identity is called into question.

It also stars Weruche Opia (Inside No9), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri) Aml Ameen (Yardie), Adam James (Belgravia), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe) and Ann Akin (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Harriet Webb (Plebs), Ellie James (Giri/Haji), Franc Ashman (Peep Show), Karan Gill (Flesh & Blood), Natalie Walter (Horrible Histories) and newcomer Samson Ajewole.

It is produced by Coel’s FALKNA Productions, and Sally4Ever producer Various Artists, which was founded by Peep Show creators Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong and former Channel 4 execs Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni.