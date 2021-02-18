George R.R. Martin & Kalinda Vazquez Developing Adaptation Of Roger Zelazny’s Sci-Fi Novel ‘Roadmarks’ At HBO

EXCLUSIVE: George R.R. Martin is bringing more dragons to HBO.

The Game of Thrones creator is exec producing a TV adaptation of Roadmarks from sci-fi novelist Roger Zelazny, which is development at the WarnerMedia cable network.

The adaptation comes from Kalinda Vazquez, who has written on Star Trek: Discovery and was a co-exec producer on Fear The Walking Dead. Vazquez, who was named after a character from the original Star Trek TV series, will write, exec produce and showrun the adaptation.

The book was written in the late 1970s and published by Del Rey in 1979. It is about a highway that can travel through time, linking all timelines and places together for the very special people who discover it. Some might use it to explore the vast mysteries of the world, but for others…the road might be their only hope to survive, rewrite life-altering mistakes, and create a better future for themselves and the ones they love.

The Road was created by the Dragons of Bel’kwinith and no one knows who they are or why they made it.

Martin is friends with Zelazny, having met him at a writer’s workshop in Bloomington, Indiana in the mid ‘70s before becoming closer when he moved to Santa Fe. In a memoriam for Zelazny, who passed away in 1995, Martin said he was a kind and generous man who lent him money when he was broke.

Vince Gerardis, a co-exec producer of Game of Thrones and exec producer on the upcoming House of the Dragon, will also exec produce alongside Martin and Vazquez.

Vazquez’s previous TV credits include Marvel’s Runaways, Once Upon A Time, Nikita, Human Target and Prison Break and she recently adapted Barrier, based on a Brian K. Vaughan graphic novel, for Legendary Television.

George R.R. Martin said, “My career in television started in 1985 when I adapted Roger Zelazny’s Last Defender of Camelot for The Twilight Zone. Roger was a friend, a mentor, and one of the greatest science fiction writers who ever lived. It was an honor to be able to bring his work to television. That is why I am so thrilled to be a part of adapting Roger’s novel Roadmarks for HBO. We have a great book, a great screenwriter in Kalinda Vasquez, and the makings of a wonderful, original show. I look forward to a long and thrilling journey.”

Vazquez is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Bruce Gellman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP.