HBO Announces Six-Part Sports Documentary ‘100 Foot Wave’ Focused On Big-Wave Pioneer Garrett McNamara’s Quest For Surfing’s Everest

Do a 100-foot waves exist? If so, what does such a leviathan look like? And can a human even ride one?
Directed and executive produced by Chris Smith and executive produced by Emmy winner Joe Lewis, the six-part HBO Sports Documentary series 100 Foot Wave plumbs the depths of those questions through the quest of one man. The series intimately follows the decade-long odyssey of big-wave pioneer Garrett McNamara who, after visiting a small fishing village in Portugal, helped push the sport beyond the realm of imagination.
For decades, the biggest wave ever ridden was agreed to have been a legendary 35-foot monster ridden by Greg Noll in 1969 on the West Side of Oahu. Surfers rehashed Noll’s ride, arguing whether a wave could even reach that height without toppling over and, if so, if a human could actually ride it.
Related Story
‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Adds Four To Julian Fellowes’ Period Drama
As surfers explored the planet, they eventually discovered a very few rare spots — in California, in Baja, on Maui and on a sea mount 100 miles offshore. Then came Nazaré.
McNamara – the longtime Guinness World Record holder for the largest wave ever surfed – was recruited in 2010 by a band of Portugese locals who hoped to find out if the massive swells they had observed just off the coast of Nazaré were surfable.
Standing atop the city’s abandoned 500-year-old red lighthouse, McNamara and his wife Nicole witnessed surf more dangerous than any they had ever seen, even in Hawaii. In the years to come, the idea of riding a 100-foot wave — and photos that seemed to promise the possibility — attracted the most fearless big-wave riders on the planet, solidifying Nazaré as the world’s marquee destination for men — and women — who ride mountains.
Over the course of six episodes, 100 Foot Wave interweaves the transformative story of a small seaside village with McNamara and his peers’ ongoing search for surfing’s Everest. The series captures the common spirit and fearless passion shared by big-wave surfers from across the world as they push themselves beyond life-altering injuries and tantalizing near-misses in their collective pursuit of the inconceivable.
Spanning four continents, 100 Foot Wave is an inspirational story of a group of people on a quest for a once unimaginable goal. It’s the tale of a town and a sport forever changed by that seemingly impossible dream.
100 Foot Wave is produced by Topic Studios, Library Films and Amplify Pictures. It is directed by Chris Smith; executive producers, Chris Smith, Joe Lewis, Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom. The series will premiere this spring on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.